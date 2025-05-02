Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-02 01:07:44
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta's Full Year 2024 Results Invitation
02.05.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 Trading Update Presentation Webcast:

Thursday, May 15 2025
at 14:30 CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

News Release & Presentation

Avolta's Q1 2025 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CEST on May 15 2025 with the presentation available on our IR website .

Presentation and Video Conference

Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until June 15 2025.

For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ... .

For further information:

CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
Global Head
Investor Relations 		Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28
... ...

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
