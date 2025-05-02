Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Q1 Trading Update Invitation

We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 Trading Update Presentation Webcast: Thursday, May 15 2025

at 14:30 CEST The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



News Release & Presentation



Avolta's Q1 2025 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CEST on May 15 2025 with the presentation available on our IR website .



Presentation and Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until June 15 2025.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to



Rebecca McClellan
Global Head

Investor Relations
Director Corporate

Communications

