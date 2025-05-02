Coal India's April 2025 Offtake Falls 1.2%, FY25 Production Target Missed

MENAFN - KNN India)Coal India Ltd (CIL), the state-owned mining corporation, reported a 1.2 percent decline in coal offtake for April 2025, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The company's offtake fell to 63.4 million tonnes (MT) compared to 64.2 MT during the same month in the previous fiscal year.

Coal production for April remained nearly unchanged at 62.1 million tonnes, showing only a marginal increase from the 61.8 MT produced in April of the previous year.

Coal offtake, which measures the volume of coal supplied from a coal pithead, can differ from production figures as it may include previously stored coal reserves.

The filing comes after Coal India, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output in India, fell short of its production targets for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company produced 781.1 MT during the financial year, approximately 7 percent below its established target of 838 MT.

Looking ahead, Coal India has set ambitious goals for the 2025-26 fiscal year, targeting production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT.

The performance of Coal India remains a critical indicator for India's energy sector, as coal continues to be a primary source of power generation in the nation despite ongoing diversification efforts toward renewable energy sources.

(KNN Bureau)