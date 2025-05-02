Impact Of Quality Control Orders On Msmes To Be Discussed On 8Th May

MENAFN - KNN India)Quality Control Orders (QCOs), initially introduced to safeguard product quality, have now expanded far beyond consumer goods to include intermediary and raw materials.

While aimed at raising standards and ensuring safety, QCOs are increasingly drawing criticism for disrupting import supply chains and limiting access to key materials.

The Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), is organizing a focused discussion on the issue.

The event will take place on May 8, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at CSEP's premises, with hybrid participation available.

The session will open with a presentation by CSEP that takes stock of the current status and trends in the implementation of QCOs.

This will be followed by a participatory discussion inviting inputs from various stakeholders, particularly those affected by the policy.

QCOs have grown from covering products like toys and shoes to now regulating several industrial inputs, raising concerns about their broader impact on trade and industry.

Critics argue that the measures are increasingly serving as non-tariff barriers to imports rather than simply ensuring quality.

Those interested in attending or contributing to the discussion are encouraged to confirm participation by emailing ..., including details about their sector and specific concerns.

Participants are also welcome to share background notes or written inputs on the subject ahead of the event.

As India continues to balance its policy goals with global trade realities, the discussion is expected to provide timely insights into the role and future of QCOs.

(KNN Bureau)