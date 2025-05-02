It's Spotlight Enters The DOOH Industry, Takes Over Digital Screens At CP.67 Mall, Mohali
Virkaran Singh (Left) & Dr. Deepinder Dhingra (Right) signing the agreement of terms for CP.67's advertising rights
With a focus on making outdoor advertising measurable, accountable, and engaging, It's Spotlight brings a fresh perspective to the space. Its smart display offers brands a more effective way to connect with audiences, enabling real-time content updates, location-based relevance, and actionable engagement via QR codes.
Virkaran and Deepinder pictured holding the“It's Spotlight” signage
Virkaran Singh, Director ,It's Spotlight, said,“Taking over the screens at CP67 marks a key step in redefining brand engagement in public spaces. With real-time analytics and QR tracking, we ensure full transparency and accountability, setting a new DOOH benchmark at high-footfall locations.”
It's Spotlight's AI-powered digital screens will give brands a new way to reach shoppers. Passersby can interact with displays through QR codes to explore offers, learn more about featured products, or redeem experiences, bringing a new level of convenience and immediacy to outdoor advertising.
Following its CP.67 debut, It's Spotlight will roll out additional data-driven billboards across premier retail and transit hubs by Q3 2025.
