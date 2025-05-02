Shri Sanjay Khanna Takes Over The Additional Charge Of Chairman & Managing Director Of BPCL Today

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) , a Fortune Global 500 company, and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, announced today that Shri Sanjay Khanna has assumed additional charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Currently he serves as the Director (Refineries) in the company.

Shri Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) with Additional Charge of Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL

A Chemical Engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and Postgraduate in Finance Management from Mumbai University, he has over 3 decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

He anchored several prestigious projects for setting up new process units in Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Numaligarh.

Prior to becoming Director (Refineries) he headed Kochi and Mumbai Refineries of BPCL. As executive Director of Kochi Refinery, he played a key role in commissioning the first 'Niche Petrochemical' project of BPCL, Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Shri Sanjay Khanna also serves as a Director on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources Limited and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. Additionally, Shri Khanna is also the current Chairperson of 'Technical Committee for petroleum Refineries' under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG)

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.