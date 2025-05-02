Techmediabreaks Liveone (Nasdaq: LVO) Explores Strategic Options Following $207 Million Napster Sale

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) , a creator-first music, entertainment and technology platform, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives after the $207 million sale of Napster. Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin cited the deal as evidence of the company's undervaluation, noting that LiveOne's assets and growth prospects are not fully reflected in its current stock price. The company plans to assess opportunities to enhance shareholder value amid growing global interest in its business and subsidiaries.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind.

