Data Shows When Hospitals Exit MA Plans, Enrollees Also Leave

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) For a variety of reasons, hospitals can disagree with Medicare Advantage insurance providers and they part ways. When a hospital cancels or fails to renew its contract with a health insurer, the patients who had coverage with that insurer often have to choose between staying with that insurer and getting care from the shrinking network of providers or ditch the MA plan. Reports indicate that thousands of patients ditch MA plans once the health insurer and hospital fail to continue their relationship.

The administrative burdens and disagreements about finances also play a role in causing some hospitals to exit their contracts with MA plan providers. The writing is on the wall; MA plan providers like Astiva Health need to look at what is...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN