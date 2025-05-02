Overhead Door Corporation Announces The Purchase Of Pasco Doors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Overhead Door Corporation is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pasco Doors, effective May 1, 2025.

- Kelly Terry, President and CEO of Overhead Door Corporation, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Overhead Door Corporation, a leading provider of door and access solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential applications, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pasco Doors, effective May 1, 2025. Based in Pomona, California, Pasco Doors is a trusted expert in the service and installation of automatic door products throughout Southern California.Pasco Doors will continue to operate under their existing name as part of Door Services Corporation (a Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions brand) a division of Overhead Door Corporation, dedicated to providing world-class pedestrian access installation and service solutions."We're thrilled to welcome Pasco Doors into our Horton and Door Services family. Their skilled team and established presence will help us drive new opportunities and better serve customers across southern California," said Kelly Terry, President and CEO of Overhead Door Corporation.With more than 25 years of proven experience, Pasco Doors is known for delivering elegant, reliable automatic door solutions. Their expertise includes the installation and service of automatic sliding doors, swinging doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and ICU doors, including both manual and positive latching systems.“Joining forces with Overhead Door Corporation opens a world of possibilities. We're excited to leverage their resources and reach while continuing to provide the exceptional service our customers expect,” said Greg Stromberg, Vice President of Pasco Doors."This is a proud moment for us. Partnering with Horton and Door Services Corporation ensures our legacy of excellence will thrive as part of a larger, dynamic organization," added President Brent Stromberg.The acquisition reinforces Overhead Door Corporation's ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding products, service, and support to customers nationwide - and marks a significant step forward in expanding the company's presence in the vital Southern California market.About Horton Automatics and Horton Pedestrian Access SolutionsHorton Automaticsis the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With multiple manufacturing and service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automaticsand WonDoorand Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton's brands and solutions, visit HortonAccess .About Overhead Door CorporationOverhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.An industry pioneer who invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including Genie, Horton Automatics, Overhead DoorTM, TODCO, Wayne Dalton, and WonDoorOverhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit .Back to list

