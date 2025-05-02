EIN Presswire's Debut Edition Of 'Heard On The Streets': PR Expert Clears Up Important PR Misconception

Sherrie Handrinos discusses how to earn media coverage and the key differences between earned PR and paid placement

- Sherrie HandrinosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the debut edition of"Heard on the Streets," a new series on EIN Presswire 's Substack, a communications veteran sat down with EIN Presswire for a frank talk on industry-related topics-and to clear up one of the biggest misconceptions: PR isn't something you can buy.Sherrie Handrinos, founder of Houston-based Boost 1 Marketing & PR , addressed key topics relevant to PR and marketing professionals, including how to earn media coverage and the difference between earned PR and paid placement.A well-crafted press release remains an essential part of a communications plan and can help capture the interest of journalists and editors, Handrinos said during the conversation on Substack."It must explain your product or brand clearly," she said."A lot of times, press releases can catch the attention of reporters and lead to a story."But what really matters when it comes to attracting the attention of media outlets? Handrinos breaks it down, explaining that it takes some strategy for clients' news to turn into earned media coverage.With the launch of EIN Presswire's Substack just over a month ago, readers can hear from industry experts and insiders like Handrinos, sharing their experiences and insights into the fast-evolving world of PR.EIN Presswire, the world's leading press release distribution service, also offers key PR news and exclusive interviews highlighting the journeys of various industry leaders.For those looking to stay informed and inspired, click here to subscribe to EIN Presswire's Substack.There you will find feature articles, tips on maximizing the impact of press releases, how AI is affecting communications and the full conversation with Handrinos.Subscriptions are free, and by downloading the Substack app, you can stay connected on the go and never miss an update.

