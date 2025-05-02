Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Departs For Albania, Montenegro, United States


2025-05-02 12:58:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Friday departed on visits to Albania, Montenegro, and the United States.
In the Albanian capital Tirana, His Majesty is slated to hold meetings with the Albanian president and prime minister.
In the next stop, the King is due to meet with the president of Montenegro.
In Washington, DC, His Majesty is scheduled to meet with US administration officials and a number of US Congress committees of the Senate and House.
The King will also meet with CEOs and representatives of companies in Texas.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

