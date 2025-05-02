Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

2025-05-02 12:58:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- While there will be some low clouds in the Kingdom's north and center, Friday's weather will be nice overall and warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
In Badia regions, winds will be westerly, moderately fast, and occasionally strong.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range bewteen a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 30 degrees during the day, sliding to 20 degrees at night.

