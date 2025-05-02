King Holds Meetings With Albanian President, PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tirana, May 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II held separate meetings in Tirana on Friday with Albanian President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama, covering bilateral ties and ways to enhance them.His Majesty expressed Jordan's readiness to strengthen economic cooperation with Albania in various fields, particularly trade and tourism, in addition to promoting interfaith dialogue.During the two meetings attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the King expressed appreciation for Albania's role in combating terrorism and violent extremism within the framework of the Aqaba Process initiative launched by Jordan.Current developments in the region were also discussed, with His Majesty stressing that the Middle East will not achieve stability until Palestinians are granted their full legitimate rights.The two sides highlighted the need to create a political horizon in order to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.The King urged the international community to step up efforts to immediately end Israel's war on Gaza, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and halt the escalating situation in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.For his part, the Albanian president highlighted Jordan's important role in promoting peace and stability in the region. The president affirmed Albania's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan in all areas.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Albania Zuhair Nsour attended the meetings.An official welcoming ceremony was held for His Majesty upon arrival at the Presidential Palace in Tirana, where the King also signed the guestbook.