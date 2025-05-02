King Meets Montenegro President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tivat, May 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Montenegro President Jakov Milatovi? in the coastal city of Tivat on Friday.The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation in the fields of health, technology, energy, trade, tourism, agriculture, transportation, investment, and digital economy.They also discussed maintaining coordination on counterterrorism efforts, within the framework of the Aqaba Process initiative launched by Jordan.The meeting also addressed efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including halting the war on Gaza and resuming aid flow. The situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem was also discussed.During the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the King stressed the importance of achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.President Milatovi? commended Jordan's role in promoting interfaith harmony, expressing his country's keenness to open new horizons for cooperation with the Kingdom in various areas.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.The King's visit also included a short tour of Porto Montenegro harbour, a popular tourism destination.