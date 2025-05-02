Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Records Hottest Ever May Day

UK Records Hottest Ever May Day


2025-05-02 12:58:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UK recorded its hottest ever May Day yesterday, having just experienced its sunniest April since records began, according to the Met Office. The unprecedented temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius (84.7 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at the famous botanical park Kew Gardens in southwest London. The previous record of 27.4C (81.3F) was set in 1990 in the coastal town of Lossiemouth in northern Scotland.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109501258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search