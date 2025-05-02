403
UK Records Hottest Ever May Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UK recorded its hottest ever May Day yesterday, having just experienced its sunniest April since records began, according to the Met Office. The unprecedented temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius (84.7 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at the famous botanical park Kew Gardens in southwest London. The previous record of 27.4C (81.3F) was set in 1990 in the coastal town of Lossiemouth in northern Scotland.
