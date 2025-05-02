Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus Presidential Palace

Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus Presidential Palace


2025-05-02 12:58:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Muslim World League condemned the Israeli occupation forces' airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In a statement issued Friday, the League's General Secretariat denounced what it said was Israel's brutal approach in violating all international laws and norms and undermining security and stability in Syria and the region. The statement also reaffirmed the League's full solidarity with Syria and its people in the face of any threats to their security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109501254

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search