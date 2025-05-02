403
Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus Presidential Palace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Muslim World League condemned the Israeli occupation forces' airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
In a statement issued Friday, the League's General Secretariat denounced what it said was Israel's brutal approach in violating all international laws and norms and undermining security and stability in Syria and the region. The statement also reaffirmed the League's full solidarity with Syria and its people in the face of any threats to their security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
