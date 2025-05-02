Chemours Corpus Christi Site Wins 2025 Better Project Award For Innovative Energy And Water Reduction

MENAFN - 3BL) The Chemours Company has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Initiative with the 2025 Better Project Award for its innovative project at the Corpus Christi manufacturing site. This award highlights Chemours's advanced analytical and processing approach to enable steam condensate return, which significantly increased energy and water efficiency, minimizing waste and operating costs.

Project Background and Objectives

Chemours Corpus Christi site produces OpteonTM YF (R-1234yf), a sustainable, non-ozone depleting, low global warming potential refrigerant used in cars, homes, hospitals, and throughout the cold chain . The site is located in Ingleside, Texas, a community currently facing a stage 3 drought . To minimize water and energy use, Chemours initiated a project to return condensed steam (condensate) back to the steam cogeneration operations.

Given the water-stressed conditions in South Texas, this initiative is particularly impactful. The project aimed to ensure the quality of the condensate through advanced analytical equipment and monitoring, enabling safe return to the cogeneration unit and achieving significant financial and energy savings.

Approach and Implementation

The project began with the installation of Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzers to monitor condensate return quality. These analyzers provided real-time measurements of condensate quality, validated against manually collected samples. After successful trials, additional transmitters were installed in late 2023, allowing Chemours to significantly increase the amount of condensate returned and ultimately reused.

Since the project launch, the condensate return increased by nearly 40%-from 17.6% to 57.5%-translating to an annual savings of over 70 million gallons of water and $520,000. The initiative also resulted in substantial energy savings, estimated at 134,000 MMBTU/year, a reduction of over 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually. The initiative serves as a proof-of-concept that can be replicated across other facilities.

Sustained Impact

Chemours's success at the Corpus Christi site underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. By leveraging advanced technology and fostering strong partnerships, Chemours is paving the way for a more sustainable future.

For more information about Chemours and its sustainability initiatives, visit chemours/sustainability .