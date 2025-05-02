Saint-Gobain Receives 2025 Better Practice Award From U.S. Department Of Energy

MENAFN - 3BL) Saint-Gobain's Energy Management System Implementation Program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Better Plants Program for enhancing energy usage and management by training more than 80 individuals, belonging to 14 different business units through training sessions across four sites in the United States. As a component of the DOE's Better Buildings Initiative, the Better Plants program partners with top manufacturers and water and wastewater treatment organizations to enhance their competitiveness by increasing energy efficiency.

With a purpose of Making the World a Better Home and mission to be the leaders in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain developed and piloted an Energy Management System (EnMS) program across four sites in Faribault, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, Little Rock, Arkansas and Portage, Wisconsin. Through this work, 82 individuals were trained to support the company's sustainability goals through enhanced energy management knowledge, giving sites more detailed insights into specific energy usage beyond regular utility billing. The collaboration with the company's process sustainability specialists, and the mobilization of engineers from Saint-Gobain's innovative Essential of Manufacturing engineering development training program have been crucial in the success of this implementation, which is expected to be scaled further in 2025 and beyond.

“We are honored to be recognized with a 2025 Better Practice award by the U.S. Department of Energy in its Better Plants Program. This recognition shows, once again, our commitment to being leaders in light and sustainable construction and the importance we attach to becoming more energy efficient,” said Dennis Wilson, Vice President - ESG and General Manager of Circular Economy Solutions for Saint-Gobain North America.“I sincerely thank our Essentials of Manufacturing engineers, process sustainability specialists, and all the teams in our plants for their hard work that has made this pilot, a great success.”

This achievement is the latest Saint-Gobain North America has accomplished in recent months for its commitment to innovation in manufacturing:



In April, Saint-Gobain announced that it was recognized as finalist for three 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards by the National Association of Manufacturers for its Circular Economy Solutions team, its ONE PRECISION ASSEMBLIESTM by CertainTeed, and CisLee Trost, Project Engineer for CertainTeed;

In December, Saint-Gobain announced that it had achieved significant carbon emissions reductions in its Oxford, North Carolina roofing facility . Those reductions have been made possible through organizational changes and a data-led approach. In November, Saint-Gobain announced that its roofing facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, had achieved 49% waste reduction with enhanced recycling practices and the implementation of key measures to prevent cross-contamination.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website .

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

