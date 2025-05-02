Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrike Near Presidential Palace In Damascus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the Presidential Palace in Damascus, reaffirming its absolute rejection of Israeli attacks that violate Syria's sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement issued Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the urgent need to put an end to Israel's blatant violations of international law in Syria and the region.

It further warned that the continuation of these violations and Israel's extremist policies will exacerbate the risks of violence, extremism, and regional instability.