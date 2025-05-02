Omani Oil Prices Rise $1.47 A Barrel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The official price of Omani crude oil for July delivery was recorded today at $62.10 a barrel.

The price of Omani crude oil today increased by $1.47 compared to Thursday's closing price of $60.63 per barrel.

It's worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crude oil for May delivery reached $72.51 per barrel, a decrease of $5.12 compared to the April delivery price.