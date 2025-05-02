Earthquake Today: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Shakes Southern Coasts Of Chile, Argentina Evacuation On Amid Tsunami Warnings
There have been no reports of casualties or injuries initially, as per news agency AP.
“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 219 km S of Ushuaia, Argentina,” the USGS said in a post on X.
The earthquake occurred at 9.58 am local time (1258 GMT). The epicentre of the earthquake was the Drake Passage, around 219 kilometres south of Ushuaia, Argentina, according to the US Geological Survey.
It was 10 kilometres deep, the agency said.Chile orders evacuation
Authorities in Chile have issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, which is located in the far south of the country.
Shortly after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning Centers warned about a risk of“hazardous” tsunami waves, issuing an alert.
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.Also Read | Turkey earthquake: Terrified news anchor continues to report as studio trembles Also Read | Earthquake today: 6.2 magnitude tremors shakes Istanbul, buildings evacuated
Videos on social media showed people calmly evacuating as sirens blared in the background. Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile's extreme south in the coming hours.
Watch the video here:
Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X that“all resources are available” to respond to potential emergencies.
“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric wrote.
“Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities,” he added.No damage reported in Argentina
In the Argentine city of Ushuaia, considered the world's southernmost, local authorities suspended all types of water activities and navigation in the Beagle Channel for at least three hours. No material damage or evacuations were reported.Also Read | Is India at risk of major earthquake after disasters in neighbouring countries?
“The earthquake was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in towns across the province,” the local government reported.“In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”
