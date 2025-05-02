403
Powerful 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts Across Southern Chile And Argentina
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica early Friday morning.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the seismic event occurred at 8:58 AM local time, just 219 kilometers south of Ushuaia, Argentina. The shallow earthquake originated at a depth of only 10 kilometers, significantly increasing its potential impact on coastal regions.
Chilean authorities immediately issued tsunami warnings for the entire Magallanes region and Antarctic territories under Chilean jurisdiction. Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service projected potential tsunami waves reaching heights between one and three meters.
These waves could impact various parts of the coastline. Authorities ordered evacuation of all beach areas and coastal zones throughout the affected regions as a precautionary measure.
President Gabriel Boric of Chile addressed the situation through social media, urging residents to evacuate coastal areas promptly. "We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric stated while activating the national disaster response system.
Sirens blared across southern Chilean cities as residents calmly evacuated to higher ground. Video footage showed orderly movement of people from Puerto Williams and other coastal communities following established emergency protocols.
Tsunami Alert Following Earthquake Near Cape Horn
The US Tsunami Warning System indicated that hazardous waves could affect areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. Officials warned residents that the first tsunami wave might arrive at Puerto Williams around 18:55 UTC, emphasizing that initial waves often prove smaller than subsequent ones.
Maritime traffic and cruise operations near Cape Horn faced immediate disruption as vessels moved to deeper waters. Tourism operators throughout the region canceled excursions and rerouted travelers away from potential danger zones.
Argentine authorities suspended aquatic activities in the Beagle Channel for at least three hours following the earthquake. The southernmost city of Ushuaia experienced strong tremors but reported no significant damage requiring evacuation.
Emergency response teams deployed throughout the Magallanes region continue assessing potential structural impacts. No casualties or major infrastructure damage has been reported thus far, though officials expect aftershocks to continue.
Residents and travelers in the region should remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The seismic event serves as a reminder of South America's position along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for frequent earthquake activity.
