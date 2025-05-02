403
White House Proposes Historic 23% Cut To Non-Defense Spending, Military Gets $1 Trillion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The White House released President Donald Trump's proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 on Friday. The plan calls for cutting $163 billion from non-defense discretionary spending while significantly increasing military and border security funding.
Trump's proposal represents a 22.6% reduction from current spending levels. The cuts target numerous domestic programs across multiple federal departments, potentially reshaping government priorities.
Meanwhile, defense spending would increase by 13% to $1.01 trillion, and homeland security would see a nearly 65% boost. The budget allocates $175 billion specifically for southern border security.
This funding aligns with Trump's campaign promises to strengthen border enforcement and reduce immigration. Several departments face substantial reductions. The Department of Housing and Urban Development would lose over 40% of its discretionary funding.
The Departments of Interior and Labor would both see cuts exceeding 30% compared to current levels. The Department of Health and Human Services faces approximately $40 billion in cuts.
Proposed Federal Budget Cuts Target Key Social Programs
These reductions would affect programs addressing autism, teenage pregnancy, lead exposure, opioid addiction recovery, and rural healthcare support.
Education funding would decrease through cuts to teacher support and preschool development grants. The budget might eliminate the Head Start program, which provides child care services to disadvantaged families.
Environmental initiatives also face reductions, with the administration seeking to defund what it terms "environmental justice" efforts at the EPA.
Budget Director Russell Vought described the plan as ending "the funding of our decline" while putting "Americans first." The proposal arrives as congressional Republicans work to overcome internal divisions about federal spending reductions.
The budget serves primarily as a statement of presidential priorities. Congress ultimately determines federal spending levels and will craft the actual legislation. This process typically involves significant revisions to White House proposals.
The cuts come amid growing national fiscal challenges. The federal deficit approaches $2 trillion annually, with nearly $1 trillion going toward interest payments on the national debt, which has reached $36 trillion.
