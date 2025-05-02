403
Ortega Criticizes Trump While Facing Human Rights Scrutiny At Home
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega ended 100 days of silence toward U.S. President Donald Trump on April 30 during an International Workers' Day ceremony in Managua.
His comments followed the U.S. State Department's designation of Nicaragua's government as an "adversary to combat" in a report on Trump's first 100 days in office.
Ortega spoke against Trump for over 30 minutes, focusing on immigration policies, tariffs, and governance style. He claimed Trump acts "as if all powers disappeared and power is only him," a statement that parallels international assessments of Ortega's own leadership approach.
The Nicaraguan leader's critique comes as his government faces significant international criticism. Since 2018, Nicaragua has experienced a documented decline in democratic freedoms.
A UN report from February 2025 details how Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have consolidated control over state institutions. Security forces responded to 2018 protests with force that resulted in more than 300 civilian deaths.
The government has detained thousands of opponents, with the U identifying 54 officials allegedly responsible for human rights violations.
Nicaragua Faces Political and Economic Turmoil
The administration has revoked the citizenship of 317 critics and closed numerous media outlets, non-governmental organizations, and universities. These actions have significantly reduced independent civic spaces in Nicaragua.
A study found 43% of political prisoners' children witnessed police raids on their homes, with psychological effects continuing years later. Constitutional reforms in February eliminated remaining separation of powers, placing judiciary, legislature, and electoral bodies under executive control.
The economy has suffered under these conditions. The IMF reported contractions of 3.8% in 2018 and 5.8% in 2019, directly linked to political instability and governance issues.
Nicaragua now faces 18% tariffs on exports to the U.S., higher than the 10% baseline Trump imposed on imports. This threatens economic stability as more than 50% of Nicaraguan exports went to the U.S. in 2023, valued at approximately $3 billion.
Ortega's criticism of governance styles abroad appears inconsistent with his domestic policies. His complaints about Trump's leadership methods closely resemble the concerns international organizations have documented about his own administration.
