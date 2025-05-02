African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Has Arrived In Libreville Ahead Of The Inauguration Of H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguem As President Of The Republic Of Gabon

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, has arrived in Libreville ahead of the inauguration of H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguem as President of the Republic of #Gabon, scheduled for 03 May. He was warmly received at the airport by H.E. Mr. Régis Onanga Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).