Ghana’S Chip-Embeded Passport Rollout Begins

Monday 28th April, 2025 marked a historic day in Ghana's passport administration as Ghana officially begun the mass roll-out of the Chip-Embedded Passport and a full suite of progressive reforms designed to modernize passport acquisition, enhance security, and provide citizens with a better passport acquisition experience.

The event, attended by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ministers of State, Deputy Majority Leader, Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Heads of State Institutions, Chief Director and Directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Management of Biometric Travel Solutions (BTS), and other private partners, symbolized the end of frustrations linked to passport acquisition, such as long wait time, thousands of uncollected passports and a beginning of a new era for Passport Services.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Ablakwa stressed that“today symbolizes a reset and the ushering of a new era of modernization, convenience, and deep respect for Ghanaian citizens.” The Minister in his speech stated that“as Ghana roles out its first Chip-embedded Polycarbonate (PC) biographical data-page passport, equipped with the highest latent and patent security inputs, the sector players, end users and regulators within the document security management setup are assured of robust security features that are almost impossible to forge”. The underlisted are to be noted when it comes to the new passport regime:



Chip-Embedded Passport: Ghana will no longer issue the old biometric passports. All new issuances will have superior chip-embedded technology;

24-Hour Operations: The Passport Head Office would now open around the clock to better assist citizens;

Courier Delivery: Ghana Post and Troskit would deliver passport to Ghanaians everywhere;,

E-Tracking System: Applicants can trace the status of their passport applications from submission to delivery;

Faster Turnaround Time: Regular applications will be handled in 15 working days, while expedited services will take only 5 working days;

Reduced Application Fees: Cabinet has approved the reduction of application fees from GHS500 to GHS350, awaiting parliamentary approval; Ghana is meeting the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) requirements with the new security-enhanced chip-embedded passports. According to the ICAO, current passports will be outdated by 2030.

The chip-embedded passport must be kept away from heat and liquids, it should be stored properly to prevent bending or damage, avoid inserting other chip-enabled cards into the passport and it should not be kept it in back pockets, where it could be bent or damaged.

Citizens can call the 24-hour hotline on 0302 75 4200 for further information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.