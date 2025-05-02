Release Of The 2025 Annual Report On International Parental Child Abduction - United States Department Of State

The Department of State recently submitted to Congress its 2025 Annual Report on International Child Abduction.

The Department of State leads U.S. government efforts to prevent international parental child abduction, help children and families involved in abduction cases, and promote the Hague Abduction Convention.

The Department of State strongly believes the Hague Abduction Convention is one of the most effective tools to deter and resolve international parental child abduction and secure the prompt return of abducted children. The Department of State engages with foreign governments to encourage them to join the Convention and to fulfill their treaty obligations. Unfortunately, there are countries that have not joined the Convention and others that fail to live up to their commitments.

The 2025 Annual Report on International Child Abduction cites 15 countries as demonstrating a pattern of noncompliance: Argentina, The Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, India, Jordan, Peru, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates.

We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of U.S. citizens overseas, especially our most vulnerable citizens – children.

For more information, please see the full Report, available on our website.