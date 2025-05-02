Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Earmarks $16.6M To Assist Vulnerable Afghan Families

2025-05-02 12:56:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations has earmarked $16.6 million to assist vulnerable communities in Afghanistan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says.

A OCHA statement said the funds have been allocated to mitigate the effects of drought in the northern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan.

The funds will be spent by five UN agencies, six international and ten domestic organizations in the areas of food security, agriculture, livestock, clean drinking water, health and food security.

The statement said $10 million of the funds have been allocated from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and the remaining $6.6 million from the Global Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

