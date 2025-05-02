7 Water Supply Networks Being Constructed In Bamyan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN (Pajhwok): Construction work has been launched on seven water supply networks in Kohmard district of central Bamyan province at a cost of over 28 million afghanis.

Abdul Saboor Farzan Sighani, spokesman for the Bamyan governor, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these projects were being executed in Banq Bala, Kalich, Shapshta, Zir Dara Gili, Karimak and Chartaq Pitab villages of the district with financial support from the World Bank.

The projects will totally cost 28.4 million afghanis and their implementation will improve the health condition of local residents.

At the inauguration ceremony, Bamyan Governor Maulvi Abdullah Sarhadi stressed unity and solidarity among the people and said that the leadership of the local administration was committed to implement development projects based on people's needs so that all people enjoyed access to public services.

Bamyan Rural Rehabilitation and Development director Mullah Ziaullah Khadim said about 900 families, 11 mosques, a religious school and two schools would find access to clean drinking water with completion of these projects,.

Local residents also welcomed the projects and considered them effective in solving fundamental problems.

Mohammaduddin, a resident, told Pajhwok that the lack of clean drinking water had created many problems for the people.

ma