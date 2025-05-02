8 Of A Family Injured In Nangarhar Cylinder Blast

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Eight members of a family, including women, were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in their house in the Batikot district of eastern Nangarhar province, police said Friday.

Nangarhar police spokesman Sayed Tayyeb Hammad told Pajhwok Afghan News that a kitchen gas cylinder exploded in a house in Dagai area yesterday evening.

He added that eight members of the family, five men and three women, were injured in the incident.

Security forces and relevant officials reached the scene and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

ma