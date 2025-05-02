Press Freedom Deteriorates Markedly Worldwide: RSF

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 2025 Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index and report, published today, describe a marked deterioration of press freedom around the world.

The report says journalists and media are facing difficult economic conditions and journalists in the US are operating in an increasingly hostile environment

“The media economy must urgently be restored to a state that is conducive to journalism and ensures the production of reliable information, which is inherently costly,” said RSF Editorial Director Anne Bocondé

For the first time, RSF has classified the state of press freedom globally as in a“difficult situation,” noting that following several years of decline, the conditions for journalism are now rated“poor” in half the world's countries and the average score of all assessed countries has fallen to 55 - a new low point.

RSF notes in its report that while physical attacks against journalists are the most visible violations of press freedom, economic pressure, such as ownership concentration, pressure from advertisers or financial backers, and restricted public financing - is also a major problem and is“more insidious.” Of the five main indicators RSF uses to determine the World Press Freedom Index rankings, the indicator that measures the financial conditions of journalism is at its lowest point in history.

“Guaranteeing freedom, independence, and plurality in today's media landscape requires stable and transparent financial conditions,” said Anne Bocondé, RSF's editorial director.“The media economy must urgently be restored to a state that is conducive to journalism and ensures the production of reliable information, which is inherently costly.”

The report describes the United States as the“leader of the economic depression,” after its economic indicator fell 14 places in two years.

The report also notes that the situation for journalists in Palestine (ranked 163rd), where hundreds of journalists have been killed reporting on the Gaza conflict, as“disastrous.”

Thanks to economic hardship, media outlets are shutting down in nearly one-third of countries globally - with 34 countries standing out for seeing“mass closures” of news outlets, including Nicaragua, Belarus, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Even countries with relatively robust press freedom that rank highly on the index face challenges with funding and editorial independence - such as New Zealand (16th) and South Africa (27th).

