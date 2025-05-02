Bitcoin Soars To 10-Week High Amid Trump's Call For Rate Cut Due To Strong US Jobs Report

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Price Surges to 10-Week High as Trump Urges Rate Cut Following Strong US Jobs Report

The price of Bitcoin has reached a 10-week high after a positive US jobs report, prompting President Trump to call for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Following the release of the US job data which beat expectations, Bitcoin saw a significant increase in value, reaching its highest point in over two months. The cryptocurrency market responded positively to the news, with many investors seeing Bitcoin as a safe haven asset amid economic uncertainty.

President Trump wasted no time in commenting on the report, stating that the strong job numbers are a clear sign that the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates. Trump has been a vocal critic of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, calling for more accommodative measures to stimulate economic growth.

With Bitcoin benefiting from geopolitical and economic turmoil around the world, its price surge reflects growing interest and trust in the digital currency as a hedge against traditional financial markets. As global uncertainty continues to mount, Bitcoin 's role as a store of value and safe haven asset becomes more prominent.

Investors are closely watching the developments in the US-China trade war, Brexit negotiations, and other geopolitical events that could impact traditional financial markets. In this volatile environment, Bitcoin 's ability to provide stability and security is attracting more attention from both retail and institutional investors.

As Bitcoin 's price continues to climb, it is clear that the cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly intertwined with global economic and political events. The digital asset's decentralized nature and limited supply make it an appealing alternative to traditional fiat currencies in times of economic uncertainty.

