Crews Representing 18 States Making Progress Restoring Power To Firstenergy Customers Following Stormy Week

AKRON, Ohio, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of workers from FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE ), along with outside support from 18 states, continue working around the clock restoring power to customers across parts of West Virginia and southwest and central Pennsylvania following damaging storms this week. Each day, service is being restored to large numbers of customers. In addition, significant progress removing trees and other debris is paving the way for the intricate work required to restore service in the hardest hit areas.

More than 430,000 FirstEnergy customers lost power due to storms that brought heavy rain and widespread areas of straight-line winds on Tuesday, followed by another line of thunderstorms that caused additional outages on Thursday. Pennsylvania and West Virginia are the hardest hit areas. Power has been restored to more than 381,000 customers, or 87% of those who were impacted by the storms.

FirstEnergy's crews have been joined by outside assistance from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and West Virginia, forming a contingent of approximately 4,900 total workers. As work wraps up in one area, crews are being moved to assist with restoration in other areas.

Updates by electric company as of 11 a.m.:



Mon Power: Power has been restored to approximately 96% of the 52,900 customers who lost power due to the storms, and 2,000 customers remain without service. Power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. this evening.

Penn Power: Power has been restored to approximately 96% of the 13,500 customers who lost power due to the storms. The approximately 500 customers who remain without power are expected to have service restored by 11:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Penelec: Power has been restored to approximately 92% of the 124,200 customers who lost power due to the storms, and 9,600 customers remain without service. Power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers as follows:



Blair County – Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.



Cambria County – Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.



Clearfield County – Many customers in the county are expected to have power restored by Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.; customers in the hardest hit areas of the county are expected to have power restored by Sunday, May 4, by 11 p.m.



Indiana County – Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.

Mifflin County – Friday, May 2, by 11 p.m.

West Penn Power: Power has been restored to approximately 79% of the 200,300 customers who lost power due to the storms, and 41,250 customers remain without service. Power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers as follows:



Allegheny County – Sunday, May 4, by 11 p.m.



Armstrong County – Monday, May 5, by 3 p.m.



Butler County – Sunday, May 4, by 11 p.m.



Centre County – Sunday, May 4, by 11 p.m.



Greene County – Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.



Washington County – Many customers in the county are expected to have power restored by Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.; customers in the hardest hit areas of the county are expected to have power restored by Sunday, May 4, by 11 p.m. Westmoreland County – Many customers in the county are expected to have power restored by Saturday, May 3, by 11 p.m.; customers in the hardest hit areas of the county are expected to have power restored by Monday, May 5, by 3 p.m.

Global Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR) represents when the majority of customers in a given area are expected to have power restored. However, most customers who are currently without power will have service restored prior to that time.

As additional information about necessary repairs is understood, more detailed ETRs are being established. Customers can view their current individual ETR for their particular outage by logging into their account at firstenergycorp , texting STAT to 544487, or viewing the outage map at firstenergycorp/ outages .

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

