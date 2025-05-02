MENAFN - EIN Presswire) USGrants Tracks Over $683 Million in Federal Funding for Higher Education Programs

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, an online resource for federal grant information in the United States, has identified over $683 million in allocated funding across 253 federal programs aimed at supporting initiatives in higher education. These programs serve a range of priorities including academic partnerships, postsecondary access, workforce development, research, and institutional support.

Federal agencies contributing to these opportunities include the U.S. Department of Education , Department of State, Agency for International Development, Department of Transportation, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, among others.

Selected Funding Opportunities:

Higher Education Partnerships Program (HEPP)

Agency: USAID Egypt

Funding Amount: $57,000,000

Funding Number: RFA 263 15 000001

Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS)

Agency: U.S. Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052022 001

Higher Education Challenge Grants Program

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $750,000

Funding Number: USDA NIFA CGP 009106

Modeling and Simulation Program (MSP)

Agency: U.S. Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,155,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 042423 001

Support for American-Style Higher Education in Iraq (2024)

Agency: U.S. Department of State, Assistance Coordination

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Funding Number: DFOP0010765

To explore the full list of funding opportunities currently available for higher education institutions and related organizations, visit:



Guidance on Applying for Federal Funding:

Organizations seeking to apply for federal higher education grants must complete the following steps:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – Issued by Dun & Bradstreet, this 9-digit identifier is required for grant applications.

2. Register with SAM – Mandatory registration for all federal funding applicants; processing may take several weeks.

3. Create an Account on Grants – Submit applications through the official portal.

4. Prepare and Submit a Full Application Package – Include all documents specified in the funding announcement.

5. Track Your Application – Use the issued tracking number to monitor status via Grants.

About USGrants

USGrants provides access to comprehensive information on government grants, helping individuals and organizations identify suitable funding programs and understand the application process. The platform supports sectors such as education, health, technology, small business, and more.

