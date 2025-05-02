Centre Holds High-Level Meeting To Strengthen Energy Security In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) A high-level meeting was held here on Friday between Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on enhancing energy security in the state.

The deliberations focused on the state's projected power demand, availability of lignite & coal, and proactive measures required to meet peak load conditions during the summer and monsoon seasons, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

The issues of NLCIL-related land acquisition, facilitation required for promoting overburden to M-Sand in Neyveli mines, land acquisition of lignite mines, starting operations of Neyveli airport and formation of JV between the TNGECL and the NIRL were also discussed, on which the state government would extend the necessary support.

The proactive and progressive approach taken by the state at the meeting is expected to significantly mitigate supply-side challenges and ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable power for Tamil Nadu and resolve the issues of NLCIL, the statement added.

Other senior officials present at the meeting included NLC India Limited CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Joint Secretary, Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, Coal India Limited's Director, Marketing, Mukesh Choudhary, and Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited Managing Director, Alby John Varghese.

Meanwhile, the overall coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 million tonnes (MT) marking an increase of 3.63 per cent over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The country's total coal dispatch during April 2025 reached 86.64 MT, demonstrating a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded during April 2024 in FY 2025-26.

As on April 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025-26, as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in FY 2025-26, marking a 22.1 per cent growth over the 86.60 MT recorded during the same period last year. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent, underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector, according to official figures.