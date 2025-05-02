Assam Rifles Rescues Kidnapped Jharkhand Resident In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 2 (IANS) Assam Rifles on Friday rescued a non-local individual within three days after his abduction by armed cadres in Manipur, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that a 27-year old man, a resident of Nawalsahi area of Jharkhand state who was employed by a company in Noney district of Manipur, was abducted by armed attackers from Ghatao village on April 30 night.

On receipt of the information, the Assam Rifles swiftly reacted and contacted the community leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and ensured the release of the captive.

The prompt response and the successful rescue of the individual is a testament of the unwavering commitment of the security forces to protect citizens across communities, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, security has been further tightened across Manipur, especially in the valley and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal-dominated areas, as a precautionary measure ahead of the second anniversary of the outbreak of the ethnic violence in the state.

A police officer said that the security personnel have intensified frisking and vehicle checks at key, vulnerable and inter-border locations in different districts of valley and hilly districts to monitor the movement of anti-social and inimical elements.

Central forces have been deployed in front of Kangla Fort Gate as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the key bodies of the majority Meitei community, would organise a public convention on Saturday in and around Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

The official said that the security strengthening and deployment of additional forces are part of precautionary measures to prevent any unwanted incident by anti-social elements in the state, particularly on Saturday.

Search operations and area domination have been continued by security combined forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts and recovered some arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours.