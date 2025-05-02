403
Christopher Leigh Dodson Releases New Installment In His YA Fantasy Series - Archmage Awakening
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A Kingdom in Conflict, A Journey Toward Justice: New Epic Fantasy Novel Archmage Awakening Explores Power, Legacy, and Hope
Author Christopher Leigh Dodson, alongside co-author Christina Alayna Dodson, proudly announces the release of Archmage Awakening, the latest installment in the Archmage series. A stirring blend of epic fantasy and poignant tragedy, this young adult novel continues the saga of power, destiny, and inner strength set in a world still reeling from pivotal battles and fractured alliances.
In Archmage Awakening, Arrowood rises from the ashes of its past under the determined rule of John B. But beneath the kingdom’s swift reconstruction lies unrest—whispers that another may hold the rightful claim to leadership. As political tensions simmer, the story follows Jimmy, who, haunted by the past and emboldened by a sense of purpose, journeys beyond the island to seek justice and healing. Along the way, he finds both new connections and echoes of old friendships, uncovering truths that could either reunite the realm or tear it further apart.
This gripping fifth book in the Archmage series deepens the world that readers have come to love, filled with magical realism, emotional resonance, and characters who must navigate loss, loyalty, and legacy.
About the Author
Christopher Leigh Dodson, born in Birmingham, Alabama, is a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and storyteller. Married for over three decades to his wife Patricia—whom he met at a Bon Jovi concert on Valentine’s Day—he first captured readers' imaginations with Magic in a Tub in 2022. When not writing, Christopher enjoys gaming and watching reality TV with his wife, and believes deeply in the magic of imagination.
