École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio Elevates Pastry Arts with Appointment of Renowned Chef Juliette Handal
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– In a bold move that reinforces its standing as the region’s premier destination for French culinary excellence, École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio proudly welcomes Chef Juliette Handal as its new Pastry Chef. A rising star in the international pastry scene, Chef Juliette brings with her a formidable blend of classical training, global experience, and a modern approach to pastry innovation.
A graduate of the prestigious École Ducasse Paris Campus, Chef Juliette holds a Bachelor’s in French Pastry Arts and has honed her craft in some of France’s most acclaimed luxury kitchens, including Hotel Lutetia and Cheval Blanc Saint-Tropez. Her experience spans from haute couture plated desserts to large-scale gastronomic showcases, and she has delivered exceptional dessert service at elite venues such as CUCINA by Alain Ducasse at Hotel Byblos Saint-Tropez.
At École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, Chef Juliette leads immersive pastry classes and spearheads recipe development, while also playing a key role in high-profile culinary workshops and events.
“Joining École Ducasse in Abu Dhabi is both an honor and an exciting new chapter,” said Chef Juliette Handal. “I am eager to inspire our students with the precision, creativity, and passion that define French pastry, and to contribute to a vibrant culinary culture that is rapidly gaining global recognition.”
Chef Juliette’s repertoire extends beyond traditional pastry. Her certifications in vegan patisserie with Richard Hawke, mirror glaze artistry in Costa Rica, and ice cream mastery under MOF Luc Debove underscore her commitment to pushing the boundaries of technique and taste.
Her appointment marks a strategic milestone for École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio as it continues to attract top-tier talent and deliver world-class culinary education in the heart of the UAE. Chef Juliette’s arrival is set to energize the local gastronomic landscape and elevate the pastry program to new creative heights.
