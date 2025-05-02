AMERICAN SPEECH-LANGUAGE-HEARING ASSOCIATION (ASHA): THE IMPORTANCE OF EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION BETWEEN CAREGIVERS AND CARE RECIPIENTS

NEW POLL UNCOVERS CHALLENGES THAT CAREGIVERS FACE

Effective communication is essential for caregivers. But what happens when there is a barrier in successful communication between the caregiver and the person they are caring for? The lack of understanding will likely contribute to a poorer experience for both parties, leading to frustration, feelings of isolation, and not having needs met because they can't be expressed properly. A recent poll shines a light on what the caregiver experience is at a time of when resources could be harder to come by.

In this segment, Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke, PhD, CCC-SLP and Tena McNamara, AuD, CCC-A/SLP of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) share more of the results of the survey and how important communication is within the caregiver experience. They discuss what caregivers need to know if someone they love is having auditory or speech-language issues and how they can break down those communication barriers. They also discuss the difference between a speech-language pathologist and an audiologist and help viewers recognize when one is needed.

MORE ABOUT BERNADETTE MAYFIELD-CLARKE, PHD, CCC-SLP:

Dr. Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke is an ASHA Fellow. She currently serves as ASHA's 2024 President, member of the Committee on Nominations and Elections (CNE) and a trustee of the ASHFoundation. She provides clinical services and consulting through a private practice specializing in Corporate Speech/Language Pathology for government employees and services to English-Language Learners (ELL) whose primary language is not English. Dr. Mayfield-Clarke's impactful career includes positions in school-based, contractual, clinical, and health care services. Her leadership extends to university professor, program director & associate dean for research and graduate studies. Dr. Mayfield-Clarke earned her PhD and master's degrees in human communication sciences & disorders from Howard University, Washington, DC, and a bachelor's degree in communication sciences and disorders from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. skilled nursing facility, offered contractual amenities for school-based services and rehabilitation hospitals.

MORE ABOUT TENA L. MCNAMARA, AUD, CCC-A/SLP

Dr. Tena McNamara's concentration is on aural habilitation/rehabilitation therapy, audiological assessment, literacy, and (central) auditory processing diagnostics/intervention. She is a Fellow of both ASHA and the Illinois Speech Language Hearing Association. Her passion for audiology and speech-language pathology runs deep, and she is devoted to the betterment of both Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology professions. Dr. McNamara has served on boards in various capacities for four professional associations at the local, state, and national levels, which include the role of president for three of these organizations. She remains active in several of these related associations as a member of three distinct committees. Her service to ASHA includes two terms (6 years) on the Advisory Council, member of various ad hoc committees, reviewer for scholarships/awards, Convention Topic Chair, and Co-Chair for the 2021 Convention in Washington, D.C. Her work experience has been diverse, ranging from medical to educational to academic. This includes employment in an academic setting for 25 years and as an educational audiologist for 27 years. Presently, she works as an audiologist for a private practice pediatric center. In addition, she is the coordinator of a cultural and educational resource center for children, their families, and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing.

