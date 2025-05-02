403
The Tourist Card is now available in the heart of Moscow — at the new travel and banking Sber office
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Moscow - Travellers to Moscow can now obtain The Tourist Card at the new travel and banking Sber office located in the city center — on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street, a multifunctional space that combines the capabilities of Sber's bank office and a tourist information center. All specialists are fluent in foreign languages and are ready to help foreign tourists from all over the world.
The Tourist Card operates on Russia’s Mir payment system. It’s compatible with local merchants, public transport, and attractions. With no monthly maintenance fees, it’s a cost-effective choice for tourists, allowing seamless payments for dining, transportation, and more. This financial tool solves the payments problems for Moscow visitors. More information on how to pay in the capital can be found on the Discover Moscow.
Travelers can even order the card in advance and have it delivered by mail to their home country or a hotel, though a physical card isn’t always necessary, as most places in Moscow allow payments using QR codes through the YooMoney app. Android users can add the card to Yoomoney Pay in the mobile app and pay by tapping their phone via NFC. For iOS users, payments can be made by scanning QR codes through the app — a widely accepted method across the country.
Travelers can register for a Yoomoney profile and issue a virtual Tourist Card before leaving their home country. The process requires only a phone number — no Russian SIM card is needed—making it accessible for international visitors. Once in Moscow, the card can be topped up with cash at ATMs that support Yoomoney, providing a straightforward way to add funds using local currency.
A plastic Tourist Card can be picked up at several locations, including Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Yoomoney offices in Moscow, the Aerostar Hotel, and now it’s available in the very center of Moscow — on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street, where the travel and banking Sber office is located. Guests of the city can open an account, make necessary payments, exchange operations and transfers and get the Tourist Card here. Consultations are possible in several languages — the specialists of the tourist information center speak Russian, English and Arabic, while the employees of the Sber's bank speak Russian and English. Right here tourists can make an individual travel plan based on their personal preferences and take free booklets with information about the city. The booklets are also provided in several languages — Russian, English, Chinese, Arabic. The travel and banking Sber office provides the lounge area where tourists can have a rest, try traditional Moscow treats and taste some positions from The Moscow Tea Shop. While adults are planning the route, kids can play in the children's zone that was created jointly with legendary animation studio “Soyuzmultfilm”.
