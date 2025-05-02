Akzonobel Aerospace Coatings Helps Alaska Airlines Capture A Magical Spirit Of Adventure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The enchanting design, a true celebration of Disney's charm and creativity, features AkzoNobel's Aerodur basecoat/clearcoat (BCCC) system and uses 19 bespoke colors. AkzoNobel's BCCC system delivers optimum quality, performance and style with a unique binder formulation and high-quality pigments in the decorative basecoat providing longer-lasting protection for Alaska Airline's aircraft.

Over 24 days, and more than 2,000 hours, IAC's team meticulously painted the detailed design with whimsical elements that reflect the adventurous essence of the story. Princess Tiana takes center stage along the fuselage, along with a colorful depiction of Louis the Alligator playing around water lilies, and a glowing trail of fireflies dancing from nose to tail. Mama Odie and Prince Naveen who both feature on the winglets, also contribute to the magic.

Leo Rosales, Sales Representative Aerospace Coatings Americas, says AkzoNobel is proud to have played a part in pushing the possibilities of its coatings and its color expertise: "The IAC team has delivered another striking livery which not only beautifully promotes the immersive Tiana's Bayou Adventure experience at Disneyland but also shows Alaska Airline's commitment to create remarkable journeys with another wonder in our skies. This has been another joyful project for us to work on," he says, "and we are delighted to have helped the team take full advantage of our technical expertise in color development and to have provided our technical support throughout the project."

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer (N596AS) was unveiled by Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort at Portland International Airport before it took its inaugural flight to Santa Ana, California ahead of Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction opening at Disneyland Park. It is one of four special Disney liveries currently in service, and joins Mickey's Toontown Express (N565AS), Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort (N538AS) and Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort (N537AS). All four have been painted by IAC using AkzoNobel coatings.

