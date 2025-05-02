Bluebird And Teamwork Commerce Unveil Game-Changing RFID Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integration pairs Bluebird's high-performance RFR901 RFID scanner with Teamwork Commerce's PRO for iPhone, allowing retailers to complete fast and accurate inventory counts directly from their Apple devices. With productivity in mind, the RFR901 device is an ergonomic scanner shaped to be easy to hold and comfortable even with repeated use. Capable of scanning over 1,300 tags per second at distances of up to 10 meters, the solution ensures data is instantly synchronized across all POS PRO devices.

"Together, we are empowering retailers with the tools they need to achieve inventory accuracy & operational excellence"

Post thi

By enabling real-time visibility into inventory, retailers can track products with precision and efficiency. The integration also supports critical supply chain workflows, including purchase receipts, and transfer orders. Retailers benefit from streamlined operations across both Teamwork-managed and third-party warehouse systems.

Aleksander Martyshko, Sr. Software Mobile Architect at Teamwork Commerce, commented: "In today's dynamic retail environment, inventory accuracy is the cornerstone of success. Our partnership with Bluebird will empower retailers with cutting-edge tools to maintain real-time stock visibility, ultimately skyrocketing customer satisfaction and driving unprecedented sales growth."

Echoing this sentiment, Jinoh Kim, CEO of Bluebird Inc."As the retail industry continues to evolve, innovation and precision are key to staying ahead. At Bluebird, we are proud to partner with Teamwork Commerce, a true leader in retail technology, to bring our advanced RFID solutions to the market. Together, we are empowering retailers with the tools they need to achieve unmatched inventory accuracy and operational excellence."

Designed for vertically integrated and mono-brand retailers, this solution simplifies internal transfers and warehouse operations, allowing brands to focus on innovation, customer experience, and scaling their business. The partnership marks a new milestone in retail efficiency, delivering a smarter, faster, and more accurate approach to inventory management.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control, and Reporting – a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalised experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird, and Paul Stuart. Learn more at

About Bluebird Inc

Bluebird is a global leader in enterprise mobility and rugged device solutions, known for delivering innovative, high-performance technology trusted by industries such as retail, logistics, and healthcare in over 120 countries. Its extensive portfolio includes handheld devices, tablets, mobile payment terminals, and RFID solutions-engineered for reliability and versatility across diverse business environments.

As a total enterprise IoT solution provider, Bluebird offers more than just hardware-delivering expert consulting and tailored infrastructure solutions to support the evolving needs of modern enterprises. With a strong focus on research and development, the company continues to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly changing technological landscape. Learn more at

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce