Mountain America Credit Union’S Margaret Mathis Named 2025 Utah Business HR Achievement Award Recipient

SANDY, Utah, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce Margaret Mathis, director of talent acquisition, has been named a 2025 Utah Business HR Achievement Award recipient . Her exceptional leadership and significant impact in the field of human resources have earned her recognition as one of Utah's top HR professionals.

The Utah Business HR Achievement Award program honors the human resources professionals who have gone beyond the call of duty to make their companies great places to work. Mathis was featured in the April issue of Utah Business and honored at an awards ceremony on April 30 at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business.

“Margaret consistently exceeds expectations when it comes to her role in HR,” said Trent Savage, senior vice president of human resources.“This achievement and recognition is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership and the people she serves every day.”

With over 20 years of experience in human resources, Mathis has excelled in various roles across industries such as staffing, call centers, and automotive. She has been a key contributor at Mountain America Credit Union for nearly a decade, where her leadership has been instrumental in driving the success of our talent acquisition team.

Mathis' outstanding achievements have been recognized with multiple awards, including the OnCon Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professionals in North America Award in 2021 and the OnCon Top 100 Talent Acquisition Professionals in North America Award in 2023. Under her leadership, Mountain America's talent acquisition team received the OnCon Top 100 Talent Acquisition Team in North America Award in 2023.

