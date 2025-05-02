Etech's Qeval Wins The Spring 2025 Top Performer Award From Sourceforge

Matt Rocco - President & CEO

Etech Global Services

Etech's QEval is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Etech Global Services, a leading BPO Outsourcing provider, announced today that their Contact Center Quality Monitoring Solution , QEval, has been awarded the Spring 2025 Top Performer Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge."We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2025 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Etech's QEval showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large amount of outstanding user reviews."To win the Spring 2025 Top Performer award, each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge. This recognition demonstrates the superior quality that Etech's QEval delivers to customers."At Etech, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2025 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews for QEval. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services.Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech, added, "We are incredibly proud to receive the Spring 2025 Top Performer Award from SourceForge. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to developing innovative quality monitoring solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. This achievement motivates us to continue enhancing our solutions and setting new standards in the contact center industry”About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services delivers next-generation BPO and customer engagement solutions. As a global minority-owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence, Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors, creating improved customer experiences and shareholder value. To learn more, visit .About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 105,000 B2B software products across 4,000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Veronica Chimney

Etech Global Services

+1 936-559-2200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.