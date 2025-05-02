Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Welding Helmet (TRO-1362)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new welding helmet that would provide the best possible view to metal parts when welding," said an inventor, from Milton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WHITE HOOD. My design eliminates the struggle associated with dark-tinted glass used on traditional helmets."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a welding helmet. In doing so, it offers a much clearer view when welding. As a result, it helps prevent mistakes. It also provides added protection. The invention features an innovative and comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1362, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

