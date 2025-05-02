Black Bastion Group Announces Formation To Advise Entities On Geopolitical Risk And Strategic Clarity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Bastion Group, a strategic advisory firm based in Geneva, is launching to help organizations navigate geopolitical risk, regulatory complexity, and global volatility.As political and economic systems become more interconnected and unpredictable, the ability to anticipate change and act decisively is critical. Black Bastion offers tailored counsel to clients seeking to protect interests, manage exposure, and shape outcomes in complex environments."Black Bastion was created to support those operating at the edge of complexity, where timing, judgment, and access are paramount," said Fady Riad, Founder and CEO. "Black Bastion's work is grounded in trust, discretion, and a clear understanding of the forces reshaping today's world."Serving select clients across the private and public sectors, Black Bastion delivers strategic intelligence, geopolitical insight, and bespoke advisory support. Whether forecasting policy shifts, facilitating market entry, or guiding public-sector strategy, Black Bastion equips clients to act with clarity across borders and sectors.

