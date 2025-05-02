Jessica Murphy Of Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers, P.C. Named 'Go To Lawyer' For Construction

Jessica Murphy, Partner, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Recognized by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her exceptional work and numerous contributions to field of construction law.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers, P.C., a Boston-based law firm, has announced that Partner Jessica E. Murphy, J.D., has been named a 2025“Go To Construction Lawyer” by Mass Lawyers Weekly. Murphy received this recognition for her exceptional work and numerous contributions to field of construction law.

Jessica Murphy is an experienced civil litigator concentrating on commercial disputes and construction issues. She has been a member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) for 13 years. She is currently the National Legislative Committee Co-Chair and will be the Chair of the Committee next year. She has twice been the President of the NAWIC Greater Worcester Chapter, and the NAWIC National Professional Development & Education Committee Chair, as well as the Northeast Regional Chair. She regularly gives presentations and keynote speeches on legal construction issues at NAWIC Conferences, most recently the NAWIC Northeast Regional Fall Conference 2024, and presentations to NAWIC Chapters and other construction industry groups.

Jessica Murphy is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Boston and the Suffolk University School of Law. She served for six years on the Board of Habitat for Humanity MetroWest-Greater Worcester, Inc., serving her final year as Board President.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers , P.C.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm's practice areas include Estate Planning & Administration, Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Taxation, Real Estate and Hospitality Law. For additional information, visit , or call (617) 218-2000.

