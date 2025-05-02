403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top diplomat assures EU will never acknowledge Crimea as Russian
(MENAFN) The European Union has reiterated its firm stance against recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, with EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, stating that “Crimea is Ukraine.” Speaking to the Financial Times on Thursday, Kallas emphasized that no EU country would accept Crimea as part of Russia, despite concerns that a potential peace agreement between the US and Russia might involve such recognition. Crimea voted to join Russia in 2014 following the Western-backed coup in Ukraine.
Kallas also expressed unease about US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to lift sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal, fearing it could cause divisions within the EU over its own sanctions policy. She warned EU countries not to align with a potential US shift toward Moscow.
The EU is reportedly preparing a backup plan to maintain economic pressure on Russia, especially if Hungary vetoes extending sanctions in July. Kallas mentioned that this could involve individual EU nations implementing sanctions or Belgium seizing over $200 billion worth of frozen Russian assets. Moscow has warned that seizing its assets would be seen as theft and could trigger retaliatory measures.
In addition, Kallas highlighted that while the EU could continue providing financial aid to Ukraine if the US pulls back, replicating military support would be more challenging. She stressed the EU’s ongoing cooperation with the US to ensure the war's resolution aligns with both Western and Ukrainian interests. Last week, Russia accused the EU of obstructing efforts to end the conflict, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claiming that Europe prefers to prolong the war rather than engage in peace talks.
Kallas also expressed unease about US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to lift sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal, fearing it could cause divisions within the EU over its own sanctions policy. She warned EU countries not to align with a potential US shift toward Moscow.
The EU is reportedly preparing a backup plan to maintain economic pressure on Russia, especially if Hungary vetoes extending sanctions in July. Kallas mentioned that this could involve individual EU nations implementing sanctions or Belgium seizing over $200 billion worth of frozen Russian assets. Moscow has warned that seizing its assets would be seen as theft and could trigger retaliatory measures.
In addition, Kallas highlighted that while the EU could continue providing financial aid to Ukraine if the US pulls back, replicating military support would be more challenging. She stressed the EU’s ongoing cooperation with the US to ensure the war's resolution aligns with both Western and Ukrainian interests. Last week, Russia accused the EU of obstructing efforts to end the conflict, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claiming that Europe prefers to prolong the war rather than engage in peace talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment