Knoxville, Tennessee Criminal Defense Firm Names Spring 2025 Winner Of The Rising Stars Scholarship

The Rising Stars Scholarship provides $1,000 in funding each semester to a student who can prove that their grade point average has improved by at least one point from one semester or year to the next. Applicants must have been attending undergraduate courses for at least one year at the time of their application. All applicants must submit a video discussing the efforts they have made to improve their academic performance.
The Rising Stars Scholarship is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 semester. Interested students should apply by September 15, 2025. To learn more about the eligibility and application requirements, visit .
About Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney
Attorney Jeff Coller has been admitted to practice law throughout the state of Tennessee since 2012. Clients throughout Knox County and the surrounding areas turn to Mr. Coller and his law firm when they are facing criminal charges, including assault, drug crimes, DUI, federal crimes, juvenile crimes, homicide, and more. The team at the Knoxville criminal defense firm has significant experience managing cases involving field sobriety tests, search and seizures, and the suppression of evidence.
