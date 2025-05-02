Knoxville, Tennessee Criminal Defense Firm Names Spring 2025 Winner Of The Rising Stars Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Auston McDaniel is enrolled at MiraCosta College, where he is pursuing a degree in Computer Science. When the pandemic struck in 2020, Auston had to take on full-time working hours while simultaneously attending classes. Due to the immense pressure he felt to help provide for his family, most of Auston's focus went into working more hours at his job and less on turning in homework assignments or attending class. Once he was able to obtain adequate financial aid, Auston was able to reprioritize his education. With perseverance, he has been able to thrive in all of his courses, and he has gained leadership positions in university clubs. We are so proud of the strides Auston has made as a student, and we are excited to see what his future holds!

The Rising Stars Scholarship provides $1,000 in funding each semester to a student who can prove that their grade point average has improved by at least one point from one semester or year to the next. Applicants must have been attending undergraduate courses for at least one year at the time of their application. All applicants must submit a video discussing the efforts they have made to improve their academic performance.

The Rising Stars Scholarship is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 semester. Interested students should apply by September 15, 2025. To learn more about the eligibility and application requirements, visit .

