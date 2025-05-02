Fahoy Music Officially Ends All Collaboration With Artist 'Lia Vybz'

Fahoy Music's iconic logo, representing creativity, innovation, and a passion for redefining the music industry.

Brand cites personal safety concerns and threats from artist's family as reason for withdrawal

- Fahoy Music

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fahoy Music, LLC, an independent record label known for empowering rising talent, has officially terminated all creative and business collaborations with the artist known as Lia Vybz (legal name: Thalia Hundt), effective immediately.

This decision follows repeated personal threats and harassment from a member of the artist's family, which have created an unsafe environment for our team and partners. In light of these escalating concerns, all content related to Lia Vybz has been removed from the Fahoy platform, including her artist page, press materials, and promotional content across Fahoy's digital assets.

“This was not an easy decision. We invested tremendous resources in helping build the Lia Vybz brand-from studio development and single releases to performance planning and creative direction,” said a Fahoy Music spokesperson.“However, when the safety and well-being of our team are compromised, we must prioritize protection over promotion.”

Fahoy Music remains the exclusive owner of the master recordings and related rights developed under this partnership, including the artist's debut single, Fire Sign. The company will enforce its rights accordingly and reserves the right to pursue legal action if any defamation or intellectual property violations occur.

The label extends appreciation to fans and partners who supported Lia Vybz during her early development. Fahoy Music will continue its mission to amplify underrepresented voices in music while upholding a culture of mutual respect and creative safety.

